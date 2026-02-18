U2 have released a surprise EP, Days of Ash.

The unexpected record, which you can listen to below, is politically charged, with Bono and co. taking on the ICE raids in the US, the war in Ukraine, and much more.

Check out the tracklist below, including guest turns by Ed Sheeran and more.

“It’s been a thrill having the four of us back together in the studio over the last year,” Bono shared in a statement (as per Rolling Stone). “The songs on Days of Ash are very different in mood and theme to the ones we’re going to put on our album later in the year.

“These EP tracks couldn’t wait; these songs were impatient to be out in the world. They are songs of defiance and dismay, of lamentation. Songs of celebration will follow, we’re working on those now … because for all the awfulness we see normalized daily on our small screens, there’s nothing normal about these mad and maddening times and we need to stand up to them before we can go back to having faith in the future.”

There could be more U2 music on the way, too.

“There’s a lot more than 25 songs in the works,” Bono said in a new interview with the U2 official fanzine Propaganda. “But I’d say about 25 are worth considering for U2 projects in the next few years.

“The album contenders are very different in mood and theme than the ones we’ve chosen to put out on the Days of Ash EP. More songs of celebration than lamentation…more of a defiantly joyful kind of feel to take on these anxious times…almost a carnival vibe.”

Days of Ash EP Tracklist:

“American Obituary”

“The Tears of Things”

“Songs of the Future”

“Wildpeace” (ft. Adeola, Jacknife Lee)

“One Life at a Time”

“Yours Eternally” (ft. Ed Sheeran and Taras Topolia)