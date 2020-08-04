UB40 singer Duncan Campbell is reportedly recovering in hospital after suffering a stroke.

The worrying news was announced by his fellow UB40 members, though the group were quick to assure fans that 62-year-old Campbell was already “up and about”.

“We can confirm that our lead singer and brother Duncan Campbell was taken to hospital after suffering a stroke,” the statement began.

“While we can report that he is already up and about, we ask fans to respect Duncan and the family’s privacy as he works his way back to what we all hope will be a strong and speedy recovery.”

“We look forward to seeing you all on the road next spring,” UB40 added.

Duncan Campbell replaced his brother Ali as the lead singer of the British reggae group in 2008, a move which has saw Ali criticise his brother’s performance, saying it “makes my skin crawl”.

Duncan had reportedly been first offered the gig back in 1978, but turned it down, later joking it was because they were “crap” and that he “was too smart for them and he knew that they would get nowhere”.

The news of Duncan Campbell’s hospitalisation comes after the band’s announcement last week that their recent tour dates across the UK – which were due to take place in December – had been rescheduled to March next year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Just last year, UB40 saxophonist Brian Travers also faced a health scare when he was forced to miss the group’s 40th-anniversary tour after suffering a seizure at home. He was later diagnosed with a brain tumour, undergoing surgery to remove two tumours on the day he was due to begin the tour.

In a later interview with Birmingham’s Sunday Mercury, Travers revealed he hoped to live his life with “no regrets”.

“Kids, don’t start smoking. It’s a no-brainer,” he told the newspaper. “But I told the docs I wasn’t going to give up booze, I wasn’t going to give up fags and I wasn’t going to give up recreational drugs.

“I love them all and they give me my serotonin, which makes me happy and creative to do my art. I’ll do anything that makes me happy. From scoring music to writing stuff, I’ll do anything to get my brain motivated.”

He added, “I haven’t got a bucket list like so many people who suddenly reach a point and reveal all the things they wished they’d done.

“I’ve got no regrets. I’ve lived my life to the full and I’m going to carry on living it to the full – I’m a rock ‘n’ roller!

Check out by ‘Red, Red Wine’ UB40: