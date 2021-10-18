Have you been hanging out for a festival experience that harks back to rock’s golden years of the 2000s? Well, buckle up for Uncaged Festival which aims to make all of your rock dreams come true.

We’re well into the 2020s right now, but there was something quite special about the first decade of the new millennium that really took rock to a new level, especially when it came to festivals here in Australia, and we’ve been hankering for a good dose of that high ever since. Next year, Uncaged Festival plans to help us settle that craving with their massive lineup.

Only one announcement in so far, and the rock festival has started by picking from the top shelf, naming Sydney hard rockers Wolfmother as the headliner, along with a slew of brilliant outfits like The Superjesus and the genre-bending Twelve Foot Ninja to ensure that you’re dropped right back into the proper days of festival-going, whether you’ve been waiting for it since the 2000s, or you’re keen to see what everyone has been talking about all these years.

With iconic Aussie outfits such as Sydney punk legends the Hard-Ons, Geelong’s own Magic Dirt, and the blistering Tumbleweed dominating the stage, as well as up-and-coming outfits DREGG, punk rockers Molly & The Krells, and progressive metal band Caligula’s Horse keen to show us what they’re all about, Uncaged Festival is sure to be an absolute banger of a festival, and a sure-fire way to shake off the lockdowns of the last 18 months.

Just picture it: a real-life music festival, stacked with some of the most legendary and iconic names in Aussie music, and complemented by some of the most exciting names in rock’s next generation. No matter how you slice it, it’s a dream come true.

Check out Uncaged Festival:

A post shared by Uncaged Festival (@uncagedfestival)

Kicking off in early 2022, Uncaged Festival will take over Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane for a day in the sun with the festival spanning across both January and February. And, with only the first line-up announcement out so far, the festival organisers have plenty more up their sleeves to get us pumped up.

On the festival, Silverback Touring’s Danny Bazzi explains that Uncaged Festival is keen to bring back the good ol’ days of festivals: “We are all so excited to break free from lockdowns and the pressures of the last two years.

“Now is the time to get out and enjoy live music in a festival setting with some legends of Australian music and a whole bunch of amazing up and comers,” he adds. “No matter what your flavour, there is something here for everyone to enjoy and to discover, all with some big festival vibes. This is the rock festival for rock fans, by rock fans.”

So, if you’re ready to get good and sweaty, head bang to some proper Aussie rock, and feel like this whole COVID-19 mess never, ever existed, then Uncaged Festival is ready to welcome you back to the 2000s. Tickets are on sale now for Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne

Check out the festival’s headliner Wolfmother with ‘Joker And The Thief’:

Uncaged Festival 2022

Wolfmother

Alt.

Banks Arcade (Melbourne and Sydney only)

Bodyjar

Caligula’s Horse

Circles

Dead City Ruins

Dregg

El Colosso

End Of Fashion

Frankies World Famous House Band Plays Sabbath

Future Static

Hard-Ons

Kingswood

Lagerstein

Magic Dirt

Molly & The Krells

Ocean Sleeper

Psycroptic

The Black Cardinals

The Dead Love

The Getaway Plan (Brisbane and Sydney only)

The Hard Ons (Brisbane only)

The Last Martyr (Sydney only)

The Meanies

The Omnific

The Superjesus

These Four Walls

Tumbleweed

Twelve Foot Ninja

with more to be announced…

Saturday, January 22nd, 2022

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, January 29th, 2022

Coburg Velodrome, Coburg, VIC

Tickets: Festicket

Saturday, February 12th, 2022

Sydney Showgrounds, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Festicket