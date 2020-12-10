Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Students of the University Of Massachusetts Lowell have delivered a first-rate cover of Pink Floyd’s 1973 musical odyssey, Dark Side of the Moon.

When I reflect on what I contributed to the HSC Music 1 performance exam I am flooded with intrusive thoughts. Pangs of acute embarrassment course through my veins as I recall my fat little fingers plonking my way through a Radiohead cover that was so deeply offensive it should have bought me a one-way ticket to the guillotine. Witnessing this truly awe-inspiring cover has me cocooned in shame.

The cover was no small feat. Directed by UMass Lowell professor and coordinator of music business and musicianship Dr. Alan Williams, The University of Massachusetts Lowell Pink Floyd Ensemble recorded the glorious 45-minute performance at The Aviary in North Chelmsford, Massachusetts between November 13-15.

If you’re working from home, the performance in its entirety is worth popping on in the background as you haphazardly trudge through these last fruitless days of the 2020 work year. Otherwise, skip ahead to the performance highlight, a spectacular rendition of ‘Great Gig In The Sky.’

Check out the University of Massachusetts Lowell Pink Floyd Ensemble cover Dark Side of the Moon:

The full list of performers that contributed are as followed:

Connor Capozzi – Keyboards, Ableton

Tristan Caswell-Riday – Keyboards

Leo Folan – Guitar, Vocal

Mia Farwell – Vocal

Jesse Green – Guitar, Roto-Toms

Cianan Heaney – Drums

Sam Paek, Sax, Ableton, Vocal

Brad Presta – Bass

Kamryn Richard – Vocal

Joel Ruben-Meyer – Guitar, Vocal; Audio mixer for ‘On the Run’

Nathan Sharples – Keyboards

Colin Silva – Guitar, Vocal

Matt Twombly – Keyboards

Kaitlin Whiteman – Vocal, Vocal Arrangements

Alex Zucker – Vocal

Alan Williams– Director, Video Editing, Audio Mixing on all songs except ‘On The Run’

Jeremy Moisson– Lighting and audio assistance

Jude Porter – Camera Operator

Leo Folan – Camera Operator

Recorded by Grace Reader