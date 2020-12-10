Students of the University Of Massachusetts Lowell have delivered a first-rate cover of Pink Floyd’s 1973 musical odyssey, Dark Side of the Moon.
When I reflect on what I contributed to the HSC Music 1 performance exam I am flooded with intrusive thoughts. Pangs of acute embarrassment course through my veins as I recall my fat little fingers plonking my way through a Radiohead cover that was so deeply offensive it should have bought me a one-way ticket to the guillotine. Witnessing this truly awe-inspiring cover has me cocooned in shame.
The cover was no small feat. Directed by UMass Lowell professor and coordinator of music business and musicianship Dr. Alan Williams, The University of Massachusetts Lowell Pink Floyd Ensemble recorded the glorious 45-minute performance at The Aviary in North Chelmsford, Massachusetts between November 13-15.
If you’re working from home, the performance in its entirety is worth popping on in the background as you haphazardly trudge through these last fruitless days of the 2020 work year. Otherwise, skip ahead to the performance highlight, a spectacular rendition of ‘Great Gig In The Sky.’
Check out the University of Massachusetts Lowell Pink Floyd Ensemble cover Dark Side of the Moon:
The full list of performers that contributed are as followed:
Connor Capozzi – Keyboards, Ableton
Tristan Caswell-Riday – Keyboards
Leo Folan – Guitar, Vocal
Mia Farwell – Vocal
Jesse Green – Guitar, Roto-Toms
Cianan Heaney – Drums
Sam Paek, Sax, Ableton, Vocal
Brad Presta – Bass
Kamryn Richard – Vocal
Joel Ruben-Meyer – Guitar, Vocal; Audio mixer for ‘On the Run’
Nathan Sharples – Keyboards
Colin Silva – Guitar, Vocal
Matt Twombly – Keyboards
Kaitlin Whiteman – Vocal, Vocal Arrangements
Alex Zucker – Vocal
Alan Williams– Director, Video Editing, Audio Mixing on all songs except ‘On The Run’
Jeremy Moisson– Lighting and audio assistance
Jude Porter – Camera Operator
Leo Folan – Camera Operator
Recorded by Grace Reader