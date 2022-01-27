UNIFY Forever has announced its lineup for the festival’s rescheduled dates in March, with most of the original bill luckily remaining intact.

UNIFY recently confirmed that this year’s festival would no longer be able to go ahead in January due to the rise in COVID positive cases. It was moved to its backup weekend of Thursday, March 10th to Sunday, March 13th 2022.

And now they’ve announced the artists who’ll be taking to the stage just under two months from now. “We’re excited to announce the full lineup for UNIFY Forever!” they said on Instagram. “With all but one artist rolling over to the March dates, we can’t wait to be back in Tarwin for another monumental weekend of heavy music chaos. Bring it on!”

The celebration of all things heavy music still has an all-Australian lineup, shining a light on the surplus of homegrown Aussie talent. The artist in question missing out is Alpha Wolf but metal core band Mirrors have been recruited to provide another huge set.

Mirrors formed in Gippsland in 2016 and quickly made a name for themselves in Victoria. Just two years later, they were holding their own alongside names like Parkway Drive and The Amity Affliction at UNIFY. Last November, they released their first full-length album The Ego’s Weight.

Triple j Unearthed winners Future Static will also now open the main stage on Saturday. The Melbourne five-piece mould alternative, melodic, and progressive styles into one unique sound which is unlike any other

“Thank you so much for bearing with us while we worked through this date change, and to the artists for being so flexible. See you in March!” UNIFY added.

Updated playing times for the new dates will be shared closer to the festival. Tickets can still be found via Ticketmaster.