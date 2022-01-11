Just a few weeks out from its original date, UNIFY Forever has been postponed to March.

UNIFY confirmed on social media that this year’s festival will no longer be going ahead in January and has instead been moved to the previously announced back up weekend of Thursday, March 10th to Sunday, March 13th 2022.

‘With the rise in COVID positive cases and the impact this is having on the healthcare system and staffing levels, we received critical advice yesterday from key stakeholders, including emergency services, that the resources required to run UNIFY Forever on the January dates would be limited due to the pandemic,” UNIFY explained in a statement.

“As we hope you all understand, without the confirmation of adequate emergency services and other key event personnel we just can’t proceed safely in January. Although not the outcome we had hoped for, safety is always our priority when running UNIFY and it’s the best decision we can make given the current situation.”

UNIFY also confirmed that all tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled March dates. At the time of writing, most of the original lineup remains intact, although further updates will be forthcoming over the coming weeks.

“We appreciate all your support and patience during this time and sincerely thank all the staff, agents, managers, artists, venue and crew who have worked tirelessly on UNIFY Forever to try and make it happen. Hang in there everyone. Bring on March!” they added.

UNIFY Forever was set to be a mammoth event, with headliners The Amity Affliction and Violent Soho leading the lineup. The celebration of all things heavy music planned an all-Australian lineup, shining a light on the surplus of homegrown Aussie talent.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

UNIFY Forever will now take place at Tarwin Lower, South Gippsland, from Thursday, March 10th to Sunday, March 13th 2022.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.