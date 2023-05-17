UNIFY Gathering have unveiled the set times and signing timetables for Off The Record 2023.

The new series of mini-festivals will hit five regional and metro areas throughout May and June, visiting Mackay, Wollongong, Hobart, Adelaide and Frankston (see full dates below).

A strong lineup was recently unveiled for Off The Record, featuring Thornhill, Make Them Suffer, Teenage Joans and more, with Ocean Grove, Banks Arcade and The Gloom In The Corner later joining the festivities.

And now the set times and signing timetables for the festival are here.

Thornhill, Ocean Grove, Alpha Wolf, In Hearts Wake, RedHook, Banks Arcade, Yours Truly and more will take part in the artist signings, letting fans get closer to their favourite bands. You can view the full signing timetables below.

The full playing timetables for Off The Record 2023 can be viewed here.

UNIFY Off The Record 2023 Signing Timetables

MACKAY, QLD

9:20pm – Young Lions

8:20pm – Wildheart

7:35pm – Arcade Stories

ADELAIDE, SA

9.50pm – Wildheart

8.50pm – Yours Truly

5.30pm – The Last Martyr

4.45pm – Ocean Grove

3.55pm – Thornhill

WOLLONGONG, NSW

8.50pm – Yours Truly

8.10pm – Fit For An Autopsy

6.20pm – Ocean Grove

5.35pm – Reliqa

4.50pm – Alienist

HOBART, TAS

10.20pm – Ocean Grove

8.20pm – Redhook

7.35pm – Offset Vision

6.50pm – Alpha Wolf

6.10pm – In Hearts Wake

FRANKSTON, VIC

8.50pm – Redhook

8.10pm – Fit For An Autopsy

6.20pm – Mirrors

5.35pm – Chasing Ghosts

4.50pm – Banks Arcade

4pm – Future Static