UNIFY Gathering have unveiled the set times and signing timetables for Off The Record 2023.
The new series of mini-festivals will hit five regional and metro areas throughout May and June, visiting Mackay, Wollongong, Hobart, Adelaide and Frankston (see full dates below).
A strong lineup was recently unveiled for Off The Record, featuring Thornhill, Make Them Suffer, Teenage Joans and more, with Ocean Grove, Banks Arcade and The Gloom In The Corner later joining the festivities.
And now the set times and signing timetables for the festival are here.
Thornhill, Ocean Grove, Alpha Wolf, In Hearts Wake, RedHook, Banks Arcade, Yours Truly and more will take part in the artist signings, letting fans get closer to their favourite bands. You can view the full signing timetables below.
The full playing timetables for Off The Record 2023 can be viewed here.
UNIFY Off The Record 2023 Signing Timetables
MACKAY, QLD
9:20pm – Young Lions
8:20pm – Wildheart
7:35pm – Arcade Stories
ADELAIDE, SA
9.50pm – Wildheart
8.50pm – Yours Truly
5.30pm – The Last Martyr
4.45pm – Ocean Grove
3.55pm – Thornhill
WOLLONGONG, NSW
8.50pm – Yours Truly
8.10pm – Fit For An Autopsy
6.20pm – Ocean Grove
5.35pm – Reliqa
4.50pm – Alienist
HOBART, TAS
10.20pm – Ocean Grove
8.20pm – Redhook
7.35pm – Offset Vision
6.50pm – Alpha Wolf
6.10pm – In Hearts Wake
FRANKSTON, VIC
8.50pm – Redhook
8.10pm – Fit For An Autopsy
6.20pm – Mirrors
5.35pm – Chasing Ghosts
4.50pm – Banks Arcade
4pm – Future Static
UNIFY Off The Record 2023
Tickets available via unifygathering.com
May 20th – Seabreeze, Mackay QLD
w/ Thornhill, Banks Arcade, Young Lions, Wildheart, Arcade Stories
May 26th – Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA
w/ Teenage Joans, Thornhill, Ocean Grove, Yours Truly,
The Beautiful Monument, Alt, The Last Martyr, Wildheart, The Gloom In The Corner
May 27th – Uni Bar, Wollongong NSW
w/ Thy Art Is Murder, Make Them Suffer, Ocean Grove
Yours Truly, Fit For An Autopsy, Bloom,
Banks Arcade, Reliqa, Alienist, Raised As Wolves
June 1st – Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS
w/ Alpha Wolf, In Hearts Wake, Ocean Grove,
RedHook, Offset Vision
June 2th – The Pier, Frankston VIC
w/ Northlane, In Hearts Wake, Make The Suffer,
RedHook, Fit For An Autopsy, Ocean Sleeper,
Mirrors, Chasing Ghosts, Banks Arcade, Future Static