Australia is getting a new Indigenous music label.

Announced just after NAIDOC Week 2024, Universal Music Australia is throwing its considerable muscle behind the country’s Indigenous music community with its new label, Irruk Birruk.

As reported by The Music Network, a statement says the new label launches with a “mission to amplify the voices of Indigenous artists and celebrate their rich cultural heritage.”

Irruk Birruk translates to “yesterday” in the Yorta Yorta language, a signal to the label’s focus on music from the past, as well as its intention to protect Indigenous art from being lost in time “by giving them a platform to share their stories and voices in music,” reads a UMA statement.

Australian/Yorta Yorta artist Briggs and Linc YowYeh, a Murrie Man of Darumbal/Goreng Goreng/South Sea Islander heritage, have been instrumental in the birth of Irruk Birruk.

“Adaptation has been a cornerstone of our culture for thousands of years. It’s been the North Star of our survival, and Song is how we communicated,” says Briggs.

“It’s where we preserved and nurtured our truth, where we forged our history, and I want to make sure our musical history is remembered and celebrated – now and forever.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“My intention with Irruk Birruk is to ensure the next chapter for Indigenous Artists is strong, unbroken and sustainable. A home where we can continue to share our Song with the world for thousands of years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bad Apples Music (@badapplesau)

Irruk Birruk operates as a not-for-profit, with artists nominated to join the service by both Briggs and Linc, with legal support provided by David Vodicka’s Media Arts Lawyers. Universal Music Publishing handles publishing representation and Universal owned Virgin / Ingrooves handles global digital distribution.

“It’s a unique model which basically acknowledges and recognises the unsung heroes and pioneers of this industry,” adds Linc. “It’s a chance to honour the musical journey and legacy of every artist who is highlighted through Irruk Birruk, and I’ve loved being part of its creation.”

Launched off the back of NAIDOC Week 2024, the program is said to be an industry-first, and has already released over 150 recordings, providing distribution to artists such as Coloured Stone and Dave Arden. Music from “many more Indigenous artists from the past” will get the opportunity to reach users of streaming platforms, according to UMA.

“We acknowledge and respect the importance and lasting impact First Nations peoples have had in shaping culture, community, expression, and connections through music for many years,” comments Sean Warner, president and CEO of UMA.

“Our intent is to help them tell their stories, share their identities and amplify their voices, for the enrichment of all Australians across recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audio-visual content.”