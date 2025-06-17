Untitled Group is throwing the party of the year to celebrate turning 10: by bringing back one of Melbourne’s most legendary venues, The Wool Store.

The crew behind Beyond the Valley, Pitch Music & Arts, Wildlands, and Ability Fest are heading home to the West Footscray warehouse that helped cement their rep for throwing unforgettable parties. The Wool Store’s long-awaited return will play host to a stacked summer event series, all part of Untitled’s milestone year, and you can bet they’re pulling out all the stops.

The Wool Store — a heritage-listed, post-war industrial space turned rave mecca — will once again host large-scale parties, with each instalment of the series announced in the coming months. True to form, Untitled is promising carefully curated lineups, top-tier production, and an atmosphere that reflects their signature unique approach to live events.

First teased on social media with a driving techno cut from Dutch DJ KI/KI, the announcement sparked excitement among fans, especially those who recall the venue’s last appearance on the scene: a four-hour back-to-back set from Dom Dolla and Solomun, widely regarded as one of the events of the year.

Originally built in the 1940s, The Wool Store played a key role in Australia’s wool industry before its transformation by Untitled in 2018 into one of the country’s most unique music venues; a space that blended European warehouse rave culture with Melbourne’s underground spirit.

The 10-year milestone celebrations come as Untitled Group cements its place as Australia’s largest independent promoter. The Melbourne-based live events specialists recently appeared in Billboard Boxscore’s mid-year 2025 report on the live music industry top 20 promoters list at No. 12.

With their increasing reputation for pushing creative boundaries and delivering unforgettable music moments, Untitled’s announcement of the return of The Wool Store is shaping up to be a major highlight of the summer calendar.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Further details, including artist announcements, are expected soon. Fans can sign up now for early access now.