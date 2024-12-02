Two huge DJs will play back-to-back in Australia next week. Untitled Group and Good Fortune will celebrate their 10 year anniversary with Aussie superstar Dom Dolla and international sensation Solomun performing on Sunday, December 8th.

House music fans are in for a treat from the two events companies, as the pair will spin the decks for four hours at The Wool Store in Melbourne.

Untitled Group has paved its own live music path over the past decade, with flagship festivals such as Beyond the Valley, Pitch Music & Arts, Wildlands, and Ability Fest.

Dom Dolla is currently midway through his biggest-ever Australian tour. He recently won an ARIA Award for Best Dance/Electronic Release for “Saving Up”.

The Melbourne-based producer also earned his first Grammy nomination this year for his remix of Gorillaz’ “New Gold”. Earlier, he was featured in Rolling Stone’s AU/NZ’s Future of Music series in April. He was also named Best New Artist at the 2024 Rolling Stone Australia Awards,

Solomun and Dom Dolla have actually collaborated before. The Bosnian-German DJ invited Dom Dolla to perform at his legendary +1 residency at the Pacha Ibiza nightclub. The place has seen 50 years of partying, with Solomun’s guests including Jamie XX, HAAi and Four Tet.

Solomun was named Mixmag’s DJ of the Year, and has accrued over 67 million views for his Boiler Room set.

“I know from personal experience that 60-90 minutes is not enough to really take the audience on a journey,” Solomun once told Rolling Stone UK. Luckily, rave-goers will have much more time with Solomun very soon.

Dom Dolla performed at Untitled’s flagship Beyond the Valley an incredible eight times, with Solomun’s connection to Untitled beginning in 2018 when he headlined a Wool Store show.

“Having Dom Dolla and Solomun together for our 10-year celebration feels like the perfect way to honor Untitled Group’s journey,” says Nicholas Greco, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Untitled Group.

“Both artists have been pivotal to our story, and this back-to-back will be something truly special for our Untitled community.”

The Wool Store is a heritage site that was brought back to life as a live music venue by Untitled in 2018. It turned the iconic 1940s warehouse into a place perfect for a rave, where there will be multiple stages to hit at this special occasion.

While the full lineup is to yet to be announced, the two big party-starters are expected to fill out the space nicely.

Tickets are on sale Tuesday, December 3rd at 12pm AEDT.