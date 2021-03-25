Drum roll please… the second artist to be announced as part of Apple Music’s Up Next Local series is none other than Budjerah. The Up Next Local series is dedicated to identifying and showcasing rising talent across Australia and New Zealand, and if anything’s clear about the Fingal Head-based artist, it’s that he’s strongly dedicated to telling stories through his music. Mixing the sounds and elements of gospel and soul with contemporary pop and R ‘n’ B, Budjerah has been able to create a sound that’s all his own, made even deepen through his inspirations. With his debut EP produced by Aussie favourite, Matt Corby, it’s only the beginning for Budjerah. It’s time to settle in and get a little more acquainted with the artist… before everyone else does.

What is one thing that has helped keep you going during this global pandemic?

Singing. I can get through anything if I’m singing. I just love it so much, it doesn’t matter what is going on around me, as long as I can keep singing.



Take us through how you developed your music style?

I grew up surrounded by a lot of soul and gospel music and my family all play instruments. I grew up learning from my dad and my mum, and just being around good musicians I picked up similar styles and that’s just how it comes out.

What do you see as your secret weapon when it comes to your music?

If I ever get stuck writing something I always ask myself, “What would my dad say?” My dad taught me how to sing and always gives me good musical advice, so I try to think like him.

Tell us about your latest single; how it started, what it’s about, and anything else you’d like to share about it.

Higher is just about having a good time. I was having a really good week and it came out in the song. It’s pure happiness!



What are five attributes you think an artist needs to have in order to have career longevity in this music industry?

Talent, a story, decent technical ability, good attitude, ability to go with the flow.



Why do you make music? What’s your great big ‘why’?

I just love singing, it’s all I do every day. Even if I was working at Maccas or whatever I would still sing.



What’s something that you’re really excited about right now?

I’m really excited about live shows! I can’t wait to sing for everyone and see everyone in the crowd and make everyone jump. It’s gonna be fun.



If we gained access to a few songs you have on repeat at the moment, what would we find?

Sam Henshaw – ‘Broke’, Whitney Houston – ‘How Will I Know’, Kirk Franklin – ‘Silver and Gold’.



What’s something your fans don’t know about you, but you want to share with them?

I am a licensed drone pilot. I have a certificate and a tee-shirt that has “pilot” on the back.



What does Apple Music’s support through Up Next mean to you?

It means everything. It’s crazy, I grew up near the beach and sang every day. There’s a lot of other people they could be supporting so it’s crazy that they’re supporting me!

Check out the music video for ‘Higher’ by Budjerah.