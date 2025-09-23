Vanessa Amorosi is celebrating 25 years of music with a national tour of Australia in 2026.

With a presence that has captivated millions around the world, Amorosi will bring her greatest hits and fan favourites like the 2000 hit “Absolutely Everybody” (an anthem of a generation), “Shine”, “Perfect”, and “This Is Who I Am” to the stage in April and May.

The ‘Celebrating 25 Years’ tour will start in Newcastle on April 10th, then Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, Torquay, Sunshine Coast, before wrapping up in Brisbane on May 1st.

“As I celebrate 25 years, this tour is a tribute to who I was, who I am, and everything in between. It’s also a celebration of how far these songs have come. Performing still brings me the same energy and connection it did from the very beginning,” she said.

“I’ve taken time to reflect, refine, and shape the strongest version of these songs. I’m excited to share this tour, celebrate it and make new memories.”

Amorosi and her powerhouse band will light up some of the country’s most intimate venues, including Sydney’s Factory Theatre and Melbourne’s Corner Hotel, with an arena-sized sound. They’ll deliver her iconic songs with the soaring vocals and electrifying energy that cemented her place in Australian music.

Each night on the tour will be unique, with Amorosi taking fans on a nostalgic journey, recounting stories and moments from her treasure trove of memories that have defined her career.

Fans will discover how her songs were crafted and brought to life, hear reflections from her unforgettable performances, and uncover untold stories from her journey, as she dives deep into the moments and experiences that have shaped who she was, who she is, and who she’s destined to become.

Tickets will go on sale at 11am, Thursday September 25th. Presale begins 10am, Wednesday September 24th. Sign up here.

VANESSA AMOROSI CELEBRATING 25 YEARS

AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Friday, April 10th

King Street, Newcastle NSW

Saturday, April 11th

Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, April 15th

The Gov, Adelaide SA

Friday, April 17th

Magnet House, Perth WA

Friday, April 24th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, April 25th

Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC

Thursday, April 20th

Solbar, Sunshine Coast QLD

Friday, May 1st

The Triffid, Brisbane QLD