Look, I’m the first to admit my love of the Vengaboys, I still know every word to ‘Shalala Lala’, and I have the ’We Like To Party’ dance moves down pat.

So, when I heard the news that Vengaboys were F-I-N-A-L-L-Y back with some new material, I was all but ready to dust off my WII console and Karaoke Revolution game and get straight into it.

Thanks to Spotify’s recommendations (don’t judge me), I was informed of Vengaboys’ return to the music scene. With bated breath, I pressed play and… a familiar song filled my ears. Hand to heart, I had to check that I’d clicked play on the right song.

Sure, the simplistic-but-excited dance sound of Vengaboys were there, but… it was blasting through my speakers to the tune of Charli XCX & Troye Sivan ‘1999’. That’s when it hit me. The new Vengaboys song was a cover. Of a new-ish song.

OF COURSE, I should have made this connection when I saw that the Vengaboys new ‘banger’ was called ‘1999 (I wanna go back)’. But, alas, I got too swept away with my own excitement envisioning that the OG nineties/noughties party band had bought out some fresh new material (about wanting to go back to 1999).

So, if you’re looking for an enjoyable but cheesy trip down memory lane, Vengaboy’s new ‘song’ is probably going to fit the bill. But, if you’re looking for a really nostalgic-pop-vibe kinda song that you can belt your heart out, you’re better off streaming their OG stuff.

On a lighter note – it’s (personally) hard (for me) to wrap up a Vengaboys article on a negative note. So, I’ve popped together a little list below ranking my favourite tunes by the Dutch Eurodance band. After all, if you’ve stayed this long you’re likely a Vengaboys stan, too.

‘We Are Going to Ibiza’ ‘Shalala lala’ ‘We Like To Party (The Vengabus)’ ‘Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!’

And, yep, I think that’s about it.

