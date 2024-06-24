Viagra Boys are bringing their wonderfully chaotic live shows to Australia this year.

Last here in 2019, the Swedes, widely regarded as one of Europe’s best live acts, will head to Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane this November on the ‘Australia Shrimp Grand Prix’ (your guess is as good as ours). You can check out the full tour dates below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 28th at 11am AEST. The Frontier and Penny Drop Members pre-sales begin on Wednesday, June 26th at 11am AEST.

If you’re unfamiliar with Viagra Boys and not sure what to expect, here are a few of the glowing reviews from their last Australian visit:

“Viagra Boys completely stole the show… The energy is pure chaos,” praised The Music; “Hopefully Viagra Boys are already in your life; if not, it’s time to get onboard,” urged Double J; and Broadsheet called their show “a bongo-fuelled punk send-up of hyper-masculinity.”

The band don’t have a new album to promote, but they’ll arrive Down Under armed with a wealth of material from across their three studio albums to date: 2018’s Street Worms, 2021’s Welfare Jazz, and 2022’s Cave World.

The Swedish punks have a connection with Australia through Amyl and the Sniffers, with the Melbourne punk-rock band’s lead singer Amy Taylor featuring on Viagra Boys’ cover of John Prine’s “In Spite of Ours3lves” (listen below).

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Viagra Boys 2024 Australian Tour

Special guests TBA

Presented by Frontier Touring, Penny Drop, Wasserman & YEAR0001

Frontier Members pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 26th (11am AEST)

Penny Drop Members pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 26th (11am AEST)

General sale begins Friday, June 28th (11am AEST)

All shows 18+

Saturday, November 2nd

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Ticketek

Tuesday, November 5th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Ticketek

Thursday, November 7th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Ticketmaster