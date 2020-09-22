Pop-punk quintet Carrington are making Perth’s music scene proud with every release, this time it’s with their new music video for ‘Reverse’.

‘Reverse’ stares down the barrel of 2020 frustration, hinting that the difficult periods of life that we all go through are exacerbated amid a global pandemic that has crippled the Australian music industry and highlighted many other important issues.

Carrington frontman Emmett Carroll says of the song:

“Reverse is about how we all go through difficult periods of life, especially with the added stress 2020 has inflicted. The pressure that home-life has been put under is really evident, and this song is the bands reflection on the emotions many people will (or have) turned to.”

The track and video clip were created in true Carrington style, utilising the skills of the band members for a DIY approach that paid dividends. The track was produced, engineered, mixed and mastered by frontman Emmett Carroll at E.C Audio, and the clip itself was filmed and edited by guitarist Jordan King.

Check out Carrington’s video for ‘Reverse’:

‘Reverse’ follows the release of ‘Into Graphite’, which has been added to the Spotify playlist ‘Skatepark Punks’ and has clocked over 46,000 streams on the playlist and over 130,000 streams in total.

Spotify has continued the love with ‘Reverse’, which has been added to the New Punk Tracks, Rock Out, and Pop Punk’s Not Dead playlists.

Carrington are ensuring they do their bit for those struggling in recent times. Staunch advocates of raising awareness on mental health issues and needs, the band have made a limited run of beanies, with all profits going to Beyond Blue. They are available to purchase from tomorrow (Sept. 23) at Imprint Merch.

‘Reverse’ lyrics:

Hoping that it’s healing

Staring down the ceiling

Think that it’s revealing

I don’t have to shift with

Flowers in the west wind

Your swimming in my head

Assert myself

Reset rehearse

About to risk a night to slightly worse judgment

React respond

Thinking slow but talking quick it’s passive slick

Bleeding black and blue inside my head, I should have said

I don’t repeat myself when you left me too

Reverse the words you say to revert to truth

I’m barely ready

Always heavy

Feeling that I can’t place your words

Resisting the urge to turn face and run

Saying your sorry for how that I feel is enough (At least I’m in your bed, resist you in my head)

I don’t sleep well with the thought of us leaving at ends

I need you toe to toe laying with me

I don’t know this you

I don’t repeat myself when you left me too

Reverse the words you say to revert to truth

I’m barely ready

Always heavy

Feeling that I can’t place your words

Resisting the urge to turn face and run