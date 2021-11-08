Acclaimed singer-songwriter Charlie Collins has released her latest single, ‘Undone’, her most raw and emotive track to date.

It follows the release of ‘F*ck it’ and ‘Just My Luck’, displaying new levels of vulnerability. Dipping delicately in and out of different genres while maintaining her authentic self, Collins sounds just as fresh as ever in 2021. “I remember writing this song on my bed in the dark while tears streamed down my face,” Collins explained.

“It’s about wanting to escape a situation that at the time felt like it was just going around in circles and causing more harm than good, but also knowing that if it just stopped maybe resolution could take place and peace could find its way in.”

The music video for ‘Undone’ saw Collins reunite with director Madeleine Purdy (Flowerkid, Gordi). Shot on a cold Sydney day, the dreamy creation sees Collins filmed predominantly underwater. “The song is very emotional and having worked together before we knew that Charlie is a very emotional performer,” Purdy said about the video.

“We made our video with the intention of underscoring the rhythm of highs and lows in the music. Charlie flies through the air and plunged underwater with the peaks and troughs of the song, in a way that amplifies, but doesn’t act in place of, her emotional output.”

‘Undone’ is the third single from Collins’ forthcoming second album, expected sometime next year. It will be the follow-up to 2019’s acclaimed Snowpine, which won Best Independent Country Album at that year’s AIR AWARDS and was also nominated for Best Country Album at the ARIA Music Awards.

Her sophomore record will be an honest document of what it takes to bring yourself back after nearly losing it all and see Collins take on new forms and sonic textures in the process.

Check out ‘Undone’ by Charlie Collins: