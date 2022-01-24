Dear Seattle are back in 2022 with a new music video for their latest single ‘Way Out’.

The clip sees the band passionately belting out the song against the backdrop of a homely lounge room. The minimal setting was entirely intentional.

“We wanted to strip things right back to the core of Dear Seattle on this video,” frontman Brea Fisher explains. “All we wanted was to play in a room together again. It’s something we’ve missed for so long, and to be able to come together again like that was special so we hope people can feel that with us.”

‘Way Out’ considers what happens in a relationship when communication begins to break down. The band are forthright in tackling vulnerable ideas of codependency and resentment. “Can we stop? / And take a step away / ‘Cause it’s killing us / To tackle it this way,” the song emotively begins.

The song marks the band heading in a more nuanced direction while maintaining the big choruses and honest storytelling that fans have to come to appreciate.

Dear Seattle also have some rescheduled tour dates coming up – it will be their first headline tour since their sell-out Don’t Let Go album tour back in 2019. “Despite having the tour pulled out from us a second time the week of, we haven’t let it dampen our spirits,” Fisher says.

“If anything it’s made us more eager to blow the head off it when these shows finally happen.” You can find full dates and further ticket details at dearseattle.com.au.

‘Way Out’ followed previous 2021 single ‘In My Head’. With now being three years since the release of their debut album Don’t Let Go, keep an eye on the band’s socials for news of their sophomore full-length.

Check out 'Way Out' by Dear Seattle: