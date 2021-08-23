Sydney-based outfit, Paddy Cornwall and Taras Hrubyj-Piper, F-POS are here to deliver the accompanying music video for their new single, ‘No Cause’.

Featuring the feather-light vocals of Caro, ‘No Cause’ also sees the duo once again coming together with Trinidad-born athlete-turned-artist Gold Fang who featured on their acclaimed debut single, ‘Classic’.

Much like the song, the music video is electric, uplifting and oozes all the futuristic punk charisma.

Taking us to the digital landscape of a lo-fi world, the video perfectly complements the track’s electronic dance breaks and beats.

With the stroke of collaboration, F-POS have achieved the seemingly impossible feat of creating something that’s timeless, while keeping those subtle nods to 2021 in tact.

On the song, F-POS said, “We have failed you. There are still those among us who are struggling for breath and bliss. We are also still heavy with the weight of the wars that decimate spirit, with the swift cut of samurai blade. So here is our offering: a warm, off-white and glowing egg, conceived together by us, the Xing-Xang Dog (Paddy) and Dr. Köng (Taras). The yolk of its five songs may help to fill you with loving-kindness. And do not let the others fool you or bring you down. WE ARE NOT A CULT.”

F-POS also recently released their debut EP, Golden Century Group earlier this month.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Watch the ‘No Cause’ music video by F-POS below: