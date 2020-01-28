We’ve been patiently waiting for the fabled new Hayley Williams solo music for years, and now it is finally in our hands. The Paramore frontwoman has dropped the clip for ‘Simmer’, the first taste of her gloriously lush new project Petals for Armor.

“I’m so ready and so incredibly humbled to get to share this project,” says Williams. “Making it was a scary, empowering experience. Some of my proudest moments as a lyricist happened while writing PETALS FOR ARMOR. And I was able to get my hands a little dirtier than usual when it came to instrumentation. I’m in a band with my favourite musicians so I never really feel the need to step into a role as a player when it comes to Paramore records. This project, however, benefited from a little bit of musical naïveté and rawness and so I experimented quite a bit more.”

The video is fiery and eerie, and directed by Warren Fu (Paramore, The 1975, The Strokes).

Watch Hayley Williams’ video for ‘Simmer’ below: