Jordan Wilson, one half of indie-folk duo Georgia Fair, has stepped out on his own and delivered the goods with his dreamy and nostalgic music video for his debut single ‘Totem’.

Kicking off with a constant, simple kick drum beat and gentle acoustic guitar, ‘Totem’ treats listeners to a hypnotic riff that weaves its way around Jordan’s serene yet melancholic vocals throughout the track.

While you can decipher tinges of folk influences throughout, the song leans more to a pop sound – but it’s almost a restrained pop sound that only an experienced musician could offer.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the haunting track, Wilson said” “This song is about a long relationship that ended pretty abruptly and quickly, and it created a real sense of loss and confusion in my life – but music helped to mitigate the void that it created, in some kind of way.

“It helped me stay connected to something higher. The idea is that the process of writing, and the song itself, is the Totem – something that you can use to hang on to and worship, so to speak.”

In contrast to the song’s darker subject matter, the video is a visual feast of retro Australiana, bright colours and interesting and clever choreography that draws you in, dropping subtle references of what ‘Totem’ is all about.

Boasting highly saturated colours as Wilson dances in the quintessential Aussie backyard, complete with Hills Hoist clothesline and greyhound companion, Wilson explained that despite its light exterior, there is a darkness to the clip too.

“In the clip, I am ripping out a bunch of pages from some classic literature – sort of showing the pursuit of self-discovery through the human language.”

Wilson continued: “Then there’s a beautiful release where I string up all the pages on the Hills Hoist and ‘air it out’, so to speak…with the leaf blower.”

Check out ‘Totem’ by Jordan Wilson: