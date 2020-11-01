What do you get when you combine Napoleon Dynamite-style dance moves with a genre-bending soundbed and three glorious oddballs from Sydney’s Northern Beaches who set out to soundtrack 2020? Stump’s uplifting single and video for ‘I’ve Had Enough’.
‘I’ve Had Enough’ acknowledges the year that is but is really about “cheating negativity and embracing whatever fun you can scramble together.”
Bassist Merrick Powell said, “2020 has been full of challenges, and this song is a bit of an emotional dump about how the pressure can take its toll. We wanted to contrast that with a sense of positivity, so we tried bringing that side to life in the production and video.”
Check out Stumps’ clip for ‘I’ve Had Enough’:
The video arrives in tandem with the announcement of Stumps’ debut album All Our Friends, out Friday 4 December on Cooking Vinyl Australia.
“I wouldn’t deny it’s a privilege to live in an area as idyllic as the Northern Beaches, but that coastal charm can be deceiving, and masks this dark underbelly of some serious societal issues,” explains vocalist Kyle Fisher. “It’s this bleak contrast that inspired a lot of the lyrical content, particularly on songs like ‘I’ve Had Enough’.”
STUMPS – ALL OUR FRIENDS – TRACKLIST
Mt. Pleasant
I’ve Had Enough
This Is Why We Fall Apart
Makes Me Alright
Laugh About It
2020
Mouth Static
Daffodils
Suburbia
Culture Tourniquet
Conversation, Conversations
The Bore
Following headline shows, festival slots and supports for the likes of Dear Seattle and Maddy Jane, Stumps are heading out on tour this month with Trophy Eyes, before their very own headline tour in 2021.
STUMPS TOUR DATES
SUPPORTING TROPHY EYES
Thurs 26 Nov
Uni Hall, Wollongong
Fri 27 Nov
Crowbar, Sydney
Sat 28 Nov
Central Coast Leagues Club, Central Coast
Mon 30 Nov
Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle
HEADLINE DATES
Fri 23 Apr
Lansdowne, Sydney
Fri 30 Apr
Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane
Sat 15 May
Grace Darling Hotel, Melbourne
Tickets and info HERE. Dates are subject to change.