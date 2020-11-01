What do you get when you combine Napoleon Dynamite-style dance moves with a genre-bending soundbed and three glorious oddballs from Sydney’s Northern Beaches who set out to soundtrack 2020? Stump’s uplifting single and video for ‘I’ve Had Enough’.

‘I’ve Had Enough’ acknowledges the year that is but is really about “cheating negativity and embracing whatever fun you can scramble together.”

Bassist Merrick Powell said, “2020 has been full of challenges, and this song is a bit of an emotional dump about how the pressure can take its toll. We wanted to contrast that with a sense of positivity, so we tried bringing that side to life in the production and video.”

Check out Stumps’ clip for ‘I’ve Had Enough’:

The video arrives in tandem with the announcement of Stumps’ debut album All Our Friends, out Friday 4 December on Cooking Vinyl Australia.

“I wouldn’t deny it’s a privilege to live in an area as idyllic as the Northern Beaches, but that coastal charm can be deceiving, and masks this dark underbelly of some serious societal issues,” explains vocalist Kyle Fisher. “It’s this bleak contrast that inspired a lot of the lyrical content, particularly on songs like ‘I’ve Had Enough’.”

STUMPS – ALL OUR FRIENDS – TRACKLIST

Mt. Pleasant

I’ve Had Enough

This Is Why We Fall Apart

Makes Me Alright

Laugh About It

2020

Mouth Static

Daffodils

Suburbia

Culture Tourniquet

Conversation, Conversations

The Bore

Following headline shows, festival slots and supports for the likes of Dear Seattle and Maddy Jane, Stumps are heading out on tour this month with Trophy Eyes, before their very own headline tour in 2021.

STUMPS TOUR DATES

SUPPORTING TROPHY EYES

Thurs 26 Nov

Uni Hall, Wollongong

Fri 27 Nov

Crowbar, Sydney

Sat 28 Nov

Central Coast Leagues Club, Central Coast

Mon 30 Nov

Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle

HEADLINE DATES

Fri 23 Apr

Lansdowne, Sydney

Fri 30 Apr

Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane

Sat 15 May

Grace Darling Hotel, Melbourne

Tickets and info HERE. Dates are subject to change.