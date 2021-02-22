Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

The rare mix of alt-rock and indie-pop from The Sunday Estate is on full display on the punchy heart-starter ‘Pray For Rain’.

The track, a “nihilistic outlook at an uncertain future plagued by environmental and political upheaval” has an optimistic polarity to it, both lyrically and musically.

‘Pray For Rain’ was produced by Ryan K Brennan and Oscar Dawson (Holy Holy), who both captured frontman Conor O’Reilly’s intimacy over heaving instrumentals.

The clip, directed by Dane Wang, captures the aforementioned through a journey of fear. Its closing scenes at the band’s live show offers all the wild and roguish charm that The Sunday Estate are sure to become known for.

Check out The Sunday Estate’s clip for ‘Pray For Rain’:

Having formed in 2018, the band kept busy through ‘year one’ of COVID-19 in 2020. The quintet released three songs, ‘I Don’t Want to Be Alone’, ‘Give Me (Something)’ and ‘Let’s Stop Pretending’.

More recently, The Sunday Estate signed to indie tastemaker label Mirror Records, becoming part of the Mirror Music Group family, who have represented the likes of Gang Of Youths, Middle Kids, Clea, Sloan Peterson and Charlie Collins.

THE SUNDAY ESTATE – TOUR DATES

Tickets on sale now

Thursday 18 March

Waywards, Sydney NSW – early

Tickets

Thursday 18 March

Waywards, Sydney NSW – late

Tickets