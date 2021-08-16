Sydney five-piece The Sunday Estate have unveiled the music video for their single ‘We Were Kids’, off their recently-released EP, When You Get Home.

The gauzy Dane Wang-directed music video offers up a dreamlike vision of Sydney. It’s the kind of video that conjures up the same nascent feelings of being a teenager, obsessively watching the Spike Jonze’s Arcade Fire companion film, Scenes From The Suburbs.

The band recorded When You Get Home over the lst 12 months at Def Wolf Studios alongside Ryan K Brennan. ‘We Were Kids’ is “another song about the trials of getting older,” vocalist Conor O’Reilly explains. “I wanted to really lean into those bittersweet feelings that come with past love/friendship.” Watch it below.

Check out ‘We Were Kids’ by the Sunday Estate

Delving into the EP O’Reilly adds, “A lot of the lyrical content and themes of the songs here deal with distance from friends, loved ones, or family. ‘Home’ in this title represents the places we want to be, and the idealism behind the destination we thought we would have reached. The Journey might not be over, but when we get there, we’ll make sure to let the people we care about know we made it.”

When You Get Home is out now via Mirror Records. You can listen to it below.