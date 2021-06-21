Xavier Rudd has dropped his new single, ‘Stoney Creek’, and it’s safe to say its accompanying music video is one for the ages.

The dreamy clip shows a woman skateboarding along the breathtaking coastline of Portugal, moving through beaches, forests and stunning clifftops.

It’s a video that feels both nostalgic and all too timely as so many of us dream of once again experiencing the freedom that travel offers.

Shot by a longtime fan of Rudd’s music, Axel Massin, it’s a visual representation of the themes of natural beauty and respect for the great outdoors that have always been present in his songs.

The track, which serves as the first single from Rudd’s upcoming tenth album, was inspired by a trip he took “north to the Cape”.

“As I contemplated everything in my life and what was happening in the world there was literally a strong southeaster blowing, all the time,” he said in a statement.

“It felt like a wind of change, literally, in so many ways.”

Last week, Rudd celebrated the release of ‘Stoney Creek’ by undergoing a live chat via YouTube with fans from all over the world.

He explained that he wanted to interact with the global following he has quietly amassed over his 20 years in the business due to their level of connection with his music.

“I’ve been doing this long enough to realise that for some people, what I’m saying in my music really resonates,” he said.

“You know, all of our ancestors around the planet have come from some form of struggle and we carry that, all of us, years on. We’ve all got stuff to heal. And I think music is the greatest medicine on the planet.”

Ahead of the release of his new album, Rudd revealed that COVID-restrictions happened to coincidence with his plans to stay home and work on music.

“I had a chance to reset and change a few things around, to reassess where I was at, musically and practically. I’ve been able to experiment with some new ideas and new sounds.”

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.

Check out the clip for ‘Stoney Creek’ by Xavier Rudd: