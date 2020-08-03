Sydney-based singer-songwriter Zelie finds her inner peace with her single and video ‘Higher’.

Empowered, sensual and utterly captivating, the single itself tells a story of uprising. The co-write with songwriter Justine Eltakchi was produced Joseph de la Hoyde, AKA ZU/ZU, who Zelie says knew exactly where to take her debut single.

“The day I got into the studio I knew what I wanted to say was deep, it came from a place of experience, a dark and tough time in my life yet such valuable lessons were learnt,” Zelie says.

“In those times I had low self-esteem – I felt that I just wasn’t enough. Pictures of plastic perfect fashion models made me hide myself – ‘my reflection, imperfections’ – but also held me captive to circumstances. Souls around me had no obligation, no care, no consideration. I had to find my way back, turn around and find myself – my inner peace.”

The video for ‘Higher’ was directed and produced by one of Sydney’s most in-demand creatives, Chloe de Brito (Lupa J, CXLOE). Speaking to Tone Deaf about the video, de Brito says the goal with the clip was to have Zelie appear “ethereal and majestic”.

“Zelie is an incredibly resilient and humble person who has overcome great adversity in the lead up to releasing her debut single,” says Chloe de Brito. “I was so inspired by her journey and the binary shift between darkness and light. This emotional journey is so beautifully captured lyrically in ‘Higher’.

“This notion of ascending into a higher version of self became the conceptual premise of the visuals,” she adds. “I wanted Zelie to appear ethereal and majestic, particularly at the bridge of the track, where she arises to this ‘mystical place’. A place where she truly realises her potential.”

Check out Zelie’s video for ‘Higher’:

Born in the UK to a family with English and Turkish roots, Zelie has always been a curious creative. But growing up in several different countries like The Netherlands, UK, Australia, and Turkey, meant she formed a shy, self-conscious side to her personality.

“My passion for music came at a young age and has played a huge part in setting the course of my life ever since. It was through music that I found the strength to overcome my timid temperament,” she says.

Outside of her work as an artist, Zelie also runs Sydney music studio ‘Muso Lab’ with her partner, where she hosts charity events and helps fellow creatives.