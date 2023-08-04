Ville Valo is coming to Australia and New Zealand next year.

The famed Finnish musician, lead vocalist of acclaimed gothic rock band HIM, will perform in Auckland, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane next March (see full dates below). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 10th at 9am local time.

The tour is in support of Valo’s debut solo album, Neon Noir, released to positive reviews at the beginning of the year.

One of those positive reviews came from Dan of Adelaide rock outfit alt., who praised the album for Tone Deaf.

“HIM fans rejoice! The dark prince of love metal has returned to take you on a rollercoaster of love and death,” he wrote. “On first listen, I am instantly transported through time to days past listening to the sweet melancholy of Ville’s brooding and poignant voice.

“This time there’s new and unfamiliar melodies, but with a sound so nostalgic I thought I was on my way to school and not to work… In summary, Ville’s album is an outright contender for album of the year – even though we’re only two weeks in. It has an amazing flow and a handful of songs that I will listen to for many years to come.

It’s a solid first release for what I’m hoping will be many more to come, and I’m excited to hopefully see these live in the not-too-distant future. Neon Noir is a glowing hope in a murky world.”

Valo’s debut album was a hit across Europe, topping the Finnish Albums Chart and reaching the top five on the German Albums Chart.

Ville Valo 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

General sale begins Thursday, August 10th (9am local time)

Tickets available via thephoenix.au

Wednesday, March 13th

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ

Friday, March 15th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, March 16th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, March 17th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD