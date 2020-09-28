Just when we thought 2020 couldn’t get any more unexpected, Vin Diesel has dropped his surprisingly decent debut single.

‘Feel Like I Do’, an EDM track written and produced by Kygo collaborator Petey Martin, may just be the club banger we didn’t know we needed.

The track was released on Kygo’s label, Palm Tree Records, with Diesel describing the DJ as “one of the people that first believed in me.”

In an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Diesel said he felt “blessed” to be debuting the track during such a tumultuous time.

“I am blessed that on a year that I would normally be on a movie set — and as you know that’s not possible — I’ve had another creative outlet,” he said, “another way to show you, or share with you, my heart.”

Although the song marks Diesel’s first official foray into music, it certainly isn’t the only time he’s showcased his singing talents.

Back in 2013, he posted a cover of Rihanna’s ‘Stay’ as a tribute to partner Paloma Jimenez.

On top of that, he’s also paid musical tribute to late Fast & Furious co-star Paul Walker on several occasions. Most notably, he sang ‘See You Again‘ while commemorating Walker at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards.

In the same year as the spontaneous rendition of ‘See You Again’, he uploaded a video singing ‘Habits’ by Tove Lo, which he described as being part of the “ever-continuing process of healing.”

Taking to Instagram, Diesel acknowledged the long wait for original music, saying he hopes to make fans “proud” with the record.

“For so long, I have been promising to release music… encouraged by you, to step out of my comfort zone,” he said.

“Thank you for believing in me. As always, I hope to make you proud”

Check out ‘Feel Like I Do’ by Vin Diesel: