Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil has revealed he suffered a stroke last December.

Speaking to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the 64-year-old singer said the incident, which occurred on Christmas night in 2024, forced him to relearn basic motor functions and was the reason why the rock band postponed their Las Vegas residency which was originally scheduled for March and April.

“I had a stroke. My whole left side went out,” Neil said.

“I had to learn to walk again, and that was tough. The doctors said they didn’t think I’d be able to go back on stage again. I go, ‘No, no, I’m gonna do it. Watch and see.’

“I went from people carrying me to the bathroom, because I couldn’t walk myself, finally to a wheelchair. I graduated to a walker, and then I had a cane. Now I don’t need anything. But it’s like a full-time job getting back to where you feel good again.”

Mötley Crüe had initially cited a vocal procedure as the cause for the delay, but Neil has now disclosed the more serious nature of his health issues.

“My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can’t wait to return to the stage,” Neil had stated in March, maintaining privacy about the stroke at the time.

“It takes a while to get your brain to start moving your legs, for them to do what your brain wants to do. You try to walk but it doesn’t come out right.”

The postponed residency will finally commence this Friday night, marking Neil’s return to the stage after his health ordeal. Mötley Crüe, featuring Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx, and guitarist John 5, will perform at Dolby Live at Park MGM.