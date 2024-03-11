Vivid Sydney just dropped its stacked 2024 program.

Picture this: 40km-long rainbow laser beams shooting out of Sydney Tower, setting the stage for headline performances by Mos Def, Arca, and Devonté Hynes. From May 24th to June 15th, it’s an extravaganza that caters to every taste.

On the music front, don’t miss out on some must-see gigs — hip hop icon Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) will be performing for two nights at Carriageworks, including a tribute to MF DOOM and some of his own hits.

Highlights of the lineup also include French duo Air celebrating their 1998 debut album Moon Safari. Also, Blood Orange’s Devonté Hynes will perform a suite of selected classical works with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. Other acts to catch include Snoh Aalegra, Yung Lean, Sky Ferreira, and Fever Ray. Additionally, don’t miss the parties hosted by Sydney’s vibrant music scenes like House of Mince, Mad Racket, and Astral People.

Vivid always dazzles with light installations, and this year is no exception. One of the highlights includes 40km-long laser beams projecting from Sydney’s tallest structure, Sydney Tower, thanks to US artist Yvette Mattern. There will also be large-scale projections and interactive artworks by iconic Australian artist and musician Reg Mombassa, Chinese-Australian contemporary artist Guan Wei, bird portrait photographer and videographer Leila Jeffreys, and many others.

The festival’s food scene will be in a new spot this year. Highlights include “A Culinary Canvas” by Danielle Alvarez, celebrating women in Australian food. “Plates with Purpose” offers a taste of Ukraine at Kyiv Social, while visitors can enjoy dishes from over 20 top chefs and restaurants on the VividPlace Food Trail.

The theme for this year’s Vivid Sydney is humanity. “Humanity is at the core of everything we do, and this year Vivid Sydney is diving deep into what makes us uniquely human,” said Vivid Sydney Festival Director Gill Minervini.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“We have curated a diverse program that explores the human spirit, designed to foster connections, spark imagination and showcase the multitude of ways creativity enriches our lives. Everyone is invited to be part of this global event in the world’s most beautiful city to connect, create and celebrate.”

Vivid Sydney takes over various locations across the city, including Circular Quay, Sydney Opera House, The Rocks, State Library of New South Wales, Walsh Bay, Barangaroo, Darling Harbour, University of Technology Sydney, Royal Botanic Garden Sydney, Carriageworks, and more.

The above is just a smattering of selected highlights – for full details and tickets head to https://www.vividsydney.com/