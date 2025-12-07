Voting has opened for triple j’s Hottest 100 – here’s everything you need to know.

The Hottest 100 is back, returning on the last weekend on January next year to celebrate the best music released in 2025. Announced on triple j Breakfast this morning (December 8th), this year’s edition will see a bit of a shake up.

The official Hottest 100 countdown will take place nationally on Saturday, January 24th, 2026, kicking off at 12pm (AEDT). Then on Sunday, January 25th, Double J will travel back twenty years, reliving the Hottest 100 of 2005.

In the days following – Tuesday, January 27th to Friday, January 30th – triple j’s Hottest 200 of 2025 will play, with 20 songs a day from 8am-4pm. Then, on Saturday, January 31st, triple j”s Hottest 200 of 2025 will play in full, from 10am (local).

Voting is now open, and will close at 5pm (AEDT) on Thursday, January 15th. See here for details.

It’s been a huge year for Australian music, and triple j’s reminding listeners that now is the time to stay loud about it. Baker Boy and The Terrys are backing Keli Holiday’s “Dancing2”, while PinkPantheress, triple j’s Abby Butler and Lucy Smith are all behind Ninajirachi.

We Are Mobilise champion Nedd Brockman is riding for Dom Dolla’s “Dreamin” and 5SOS have locked in “You’re A Star”, the collab from Fred again.. and Amyl & The Sniffers.

You can see more more picks from the triple j team and your fave artists now here.

It’s been a huge year for Hottest 100s at triple j. Across the annual countdown and the special edition Hottest 100 of Australian Songs, it tallied more than 5 million votes and raised over $400,000 for charity.

Last year was record-breaking: Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck Babe” scored the most votes ever for a No. 1, while the record for most entries in a single countdown was smashed by both Billie Eilish and Charli XCX.

For the second-year running, triple j is teaming up with We Are Mobilise, the charity best known for its impactful and innovative work tackling homelessness. Last year, the funds raised from the Hottest 100 enabled We Are Mobilise to expand their network to every state in Australia and resulted in 7000 nights (or around 20 years) of housing provided to those in need.

Head here to donate and buy this year’s Hottest 100 T-Shirt.