Jim Beam Welcome Sessions are proving themselves to be the biggest celebration of local music going around the country right now, and next month, things are to heat up again when the festivities move north with a special performance from none other than Wafia.

Since it first kicked off back in 2021, Jim Beam Welcome Sessions have managed to rekindle our passion for music following some difficult years by placing both fans and artists in a rare setting where they can see big local names who have risen to massive heights getting back to their roots as they play smaller shows in the same sort of locations that once fostered their creative flair.

Already, the 2023 festivities have been going into overdrive, with things kicking off in February when Lime Cordiale took over The Island in Sydney for a masterful DJ set, only for Aussie hip-hop legend Drapht to take over The Aviary Rooftop in Perth for an afternoon of unparalleled beats. It hasn’t ended there though, with Bag Raiders taking to beachside surrounds of the City of Churches later this month to show Adelaide crowds how it’s done.

Now, the latest entry in the series of incendiary events is set to happen across the Easter Long Weekend in early April, with the masterful Wafia adding in a coastal flair, taking the gig series up to the Gold Coast for an afternoon fans won’t soon forget.

Wafia is a name who needs no introduction, with the Brisbane-based singer-songwriter having been making us groove since 2015, going from being a rising star in the local environment to a massive name in the world-beating Aussie music scene.

With four EPs under her belt so far, and numerous singles, Wafia has seen widespread success around the world thanks to her killer tunes and smooth hooks. While tracks love ‘Love Somebody’, ‘Bodies’, and ‘I’m Good’ helped her make a name for herself, recent years have been spent crafting even more stellar tracks, with the likes of ‘Wide Open’, ‘In The Honey’, and even a feature on Abir’s ‘Searching’ all helping her profile rise exponentially.

Now, Jim Beam Welcome Sessions will see Wafia head up to the Gold Coast for an eclectic set on Saturday, April 8th on The Lawn at Garden Kitchen & Bar. Armed with an array of immense tunes, it’s bound to be an afternoon that fans and admirers of Wafia won’t soon forget.

Only 200 double passes are up for grabs, with you and a mate having the opportunity to get amongst the action on The Lawn at Garden Kitchen & Bar in the Gold Coast while not only seeing Wafia perform, but taking in all the majestic scenery that Queensland has to offer. For your chance to win and see Wafia’s set at the Jim Beam Welcome Sessions in the Gold Coast, click here, with entries open from March 20th until April 2nd.

For further information about Jim Beam Welcome Sessions, head along to their official website, or stay tuned to Rolling Stone for more updates.

Jim Beam Welcome Sessions 2023

Wafia

Saturday, April 8th

The Lawn at Garden Kitchen & Bar, Gold Coast, QLD

Enter here for your chance to win tickets.