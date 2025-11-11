Warren Zeiders, one of country music’s fastest-growing breakout artists, is bringing his world tour Down Under in 2026.

Captivating listeners worldwide by blending southern rock grit with modern country flair, the Pennsylvania-native’s songs have captured the spirit of heartbreak, redemption, and self-discovery.

The Australian leg of his world tour will kick off at Perth’s Metro City on May 13th, 2026, before heading to Festival Hall in Melbourne on May 16th, Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on May 17th, and Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on May 19th, before wrapping at Great Western Hotel in Rockhampton on May 22nd.

Mastercard holders and Live Nation members can access presales from 11am (local) on Tuesday, November 11th and Wednesday, November 12th, respectively. General public tickets go on sale at 11am (local) on Friday, November 14th. Register for presale here.

At just 26, Zeiders has already made an undeniable mark on country music, with more than 3.6 billion global career streams, 2 billion TikTok views and 7.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

In 2024, he won a CMT Award for Breakthrough Male Music Video of the Year, earned two, fan-voted PEOPLE’s Choice Country nominations, was featured on the star-studded Twisters Soundtrack, and earned his first No. 1 Single with his RIAA Double Platinum Certified “Pretty Little Poison”. The song was also the No. 2 most-played song on all of country radio in 2024.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

This year, he released his 21-track album Relapse, Lies & Betrayal, encompassing heartbreak, personal evolution, and emotional healing. He also kicked off 2025 with his first European headline tour, followed by standout moments including headlining Houston Rodeo.

He is currently on his 2025 Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal headline tour, which will conclude with a sold-out, hometown arena show at Hershey’s Giant Center.

Looking ahead, Zeiders is due to perform at Stagecoach in April 2026 before going on his world tour, with stops also scheduled in the US and Europe.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit livenation.com.au.

WARREN ZEIDERS WORLD TOUR, AUSTRALIA 2026

Wednesday, May 13th

Metro City, Perth WA

Saturday, May 16th

Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, May 17th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, May 19th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Friday, May 22nd

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton QLD