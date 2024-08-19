AC/DC have once again proven their resilience and enduring appeal, wrapping up their 2024 ‘Power Up’ tour with a spectacular final show at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

The concert saw a massive turnout with 82,000 fans, marking a significant moment for the band, especially considering the series of setbacks they have faced over the years.

Despite the absence of some key members and the challenges brought by the pandemic, AC/DC managed to deliver a series of performances that resonated with their faithful fanbase. The tour, which was their first since 2016, included a mix of vintage hits from both the Bon Scott and Brian Johnson eras, such as “Back in Black,” “Highway to Hell,” and “You Shook Me All Night Long.” They also included lesser-played tracks like “Stiff Upper Lip” and “If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It).”

Johnson’s return to the stage was particularly notable. He utilised a new in-ear monitor system that, despite occasional malfunctions, allowed him to perform despite his previous hearing issues. This technology mishap was evident during a performance in Seville, Spain, where he flubbed an entire verse of “Back in Black” before the issue was resolved.

The lineup for this tour featured some changes, with drummer Phil Rudd absent for undisclosed reasons and Matt Laug stepping in for the tour. Chris Chaney, formerly of Jane’s Addiction, took over on bass, filling in for Cliff Williams who declined to join the full tour after a brief appearance at the Power Trip festival. The new lineup of AC/DC debuted on May 17th at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

The successful conclusion of the ‘Power Up’ tour in Dublin not only showcased AC/DC’s ability to overcome adversity but also highlighted their potential for future tours. Despite the uncertainty surrounding their next moves, the band’s ability to draw large crowds and deliver powerful performances suggests that their journey is far from over. The question of whether they will tour North America remains, given the potential for filling stadiums and the enthusiasm shown by fans worldwide. Fans can check on any future AC/DC tour dates here.

Watch footage of AC/DC’s tour below.