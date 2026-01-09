Dominic Fike took to the triple j ‘Like A Version’ studio on Friday morning, performing two covers, including the South Park theme song.

According to triple j, it’s the first time any artist has performed a second cover, and it’s also the shortest ‘Like A Version’ recorded, at just 26 seconds.

He said he likes the “adventure aspect” of South Park, which feels representative of how his life will go.

“It feels optimistic when the episode starts, and it’s funny throughout, which is how I prefer life, and then it ends abruptly and Primus starts,” he said.

Fike also played “Boylife in America”, a 2002 neo-soul classic, originally by Cody ChesnuTT.

“It sounds like a song I would’ve wrote, and I love Cody ChesnuTT,” he said. “It’s very bare and stripped, and the lyricism leads the narrative. It kind of does build a little bit, instrumentation-wise, but that’s almost not important… the instrumental becomes secondary to the writing.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

As always, he closed out his appearance with an original song, playing “Epilogue” off his 2025 mixtape, Rocket. Released in August, Rocket is made up of 12 songs – more than half which had already been sung live, teased, or leaked.

Fike’s ‘Like A Version’ comes hot off his Australian tour, which included stops at Spilt Milk festival in Ballarat, Perth, Canberra, and the Gold Coast. In a 4-star review of the Ballarat stop, Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote that he provided a “warm reset” to the festival.

“Guitars, piano, looseness, and fun — you could feel the whole festival decompress. ‘White Keys’ and ‘misses’ landed cleanly as the sun descended behind the trees, and the crowd echoed his lines back at him,” the review reads.