Guns N’ Roses kicked off their European tour in style with a massive show in Portugal that included a belting rendition of an AC/DC classic.

During their concert at Passeio Marítimo de Alges, Oeiras over the weekend, the rockers included a cover of AC/DC’s ‘Walk All Over You’ in their 26-strong setlist (see below).

‘Walk All Over You’ was included in the Aussie legend’s 1979 album Highway to Hell, generally considered to be one of the greatest hard rock albums of all time.

There were other surprise inclusions for the Portuguese crowd. Rose and co. played ‘Reckless Life’ for the first time in almost three decades, a cut from their 1986 EP Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide. ‘You’re Crazy’, taken from their debut album Appetite for Destruction, also got an airing for the first time since 1991.

‘Walk All Over You’ surprisingly wasn’t one of the songs Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose performed when he briefly toured with AC/DC several years ago. When Brian Johnson had to temporarily leave the band’s lineup due to hearing loss in 2016, Rose filled in, and his Guns N’ Roses bandmate Slash was suitably impressed by his efforts.

Earlier this year, the guitarist lavished praise on Rose’s time with the hard rockers in an interview with Classic Rock Magazine (as per Louder Sound). “I came out to a gig in London, and it was phenomenal,” Slash recalled. “I was blown away, especially when he sang the Bon Scott stuff. That was a very proud moment, actually.”

Slash also confirmed in the interview what all Guns N’ Roses fans want to hear: a new album from the reformed band is genuinely on the way. “There’s new Guns material coming out as we speak,” he insisted, “and we’ll probably keep putting it out until the entire record’s worth of stuff is done and then put it out solid. It’s cool. I’m enjoying working on the stuff and having a good time doing it.”

