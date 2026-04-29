Hayley Williams surprised her fans by bringing out Noah Kahan during her show in Nashville this week.

Per Rolling Stone, Kahan appeared during the second of Williams’ three nights at the Ryman Auditorium. Fresh from releasing his fourth album, The Great Divide, Kahan led the performance of “Downfall”, with Williams joining in to harmonise on the chorus.

“Thank you Hayley, you’re a legend,” Kahan told the crowd before they launched into the track.

Watch below.

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The performances comes after Kahan announced he will head to Australia and New Zealand this year in support of The Great Divide, with stops confirmed for Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland.

Kahan will be joined by fellow US singer-songwriter Michael Marcagi across all dates.

The album’s release was accompanied by a Netflix documentary, Noah Kahan: Out of Body, which follows his massive rise to fame and the pressures of following up his breakout record, Stick Season.

Directed by Nick Sweeney, the documentary digs into Kahan’s life before “Stick Season” catapulted him into the stratosphere, revealing he was “close to giving up music” before writing the track in his rural Vermont home.

“I know that I’m most happy when I’m home and when I’m making music,” he says. “And that’s what I’m most scared of — that I have to be in my mom’s house, that I have to be in Vermont, that I have to be struggling or in pain to make music.”

Meanwhile, Williams is continuing her solo tour across North America before heading to the UK and Europe in support of her 2025-released solo album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party