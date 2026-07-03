Hooligan Hefs covered Linkin Park’s “Numb” for his Like a Version debut on Friday morning (July 3rd).

Per triple j, rather than performing a straight cover of the 2003 nu-metal anthem, the Western Sydney rapper drew inspiration from the 2004 mash-up “Numb/Encore” by Linkin Park and Jay-Z, weaving his own verses into the track while retaining its unmistakable riffs and chorus.

“The bars just come naturally. I just talk how life is now. Just keeping it real, no façade, just straightforward and pushing a good message. Growth, ambition and chasing goals. Just be yourself,” Hefs said.

The performance marked a second milestone for the rapper, who revealed it was his first time performing live with a full band. “If I’m being completely honest this is actually my first time playing with a whole band performing for the cameras live,” he said.

“At the start I was a bit nervous, but once we started flowing into it, we got there. Obviously professional, but to see a live band there – on some rockstar type stuff.”

While in the studio, Hefs also performed the title track of his recently released second album Sixth Sense. The bold and versatile nine-track project showcases his evolution as one of the country’s most influential rap voices, and features collaborations with Wiley, Savage, Youngn Lipz and Day1.

“The title Sixth Sense comes from where I’m from too – Doonside, the ‘67’ postcode – but it also reflects that instinct I’ve always had for music, trusting my gut and knowing what feels right. There were moments where I had to step outside my comfort zone, whether that was sonically or emotionally, and I think you can hear that growth across the whole project,” Hefs said last month.