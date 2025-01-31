Fresh from her top 5 placing in the triple J Hottest 100, Lola Young has delivered a magical debut for the youth broadcaster’s ‘Like A Version’ this morning, covering a classic by The Cure.

The UK singer put her own spin on one of The Cure’s biggest hits, the folky-indie pop smash ‘Close To Me’. Filled with plenty of smoky guitars and atmospherics at the start, Young’s cover really hit its straps when her band kicked in at the 1 minute 45 second mark, with some drums and cruisy guitar riffs adding to the mix.

With her rich vocals on display throughout, the end result sounds superbly effortless and reinforces her position as one of the hottest artists on everyone’s lips right now. Watch her cover below:

“I had a distinct idea of how I wanted it to sound but my band went away and did the arrangement,” Young said via triple J.

“Then I came in and rearranged it slightly because it was a bit too neo-soul feeling, and the drums didn’t feel—we basically went from it feeling quite stripped back and then we brought in the drums and the same riff from the song, which is a little nod to the song, halfway through the song.

“So even though there was a sadness to my version, there’s still that sort of movement, which I think The Cure are really good at.”

Young also performed a live take on her smash single ‘Messy’, which came in at No.4 on last week’s Hottest 100 countdown. Her star is starting to rise in the US after her appearance on Jimmy Fallon Live, with ‘Messy’ surging up the Billboard charts and getting more than 8 million on-demand streams this week.

The UK singer-songwriter is fresh from wowing audiences on her recent tour of the country, playing festivals including Wildlands, Beyond The Valley and Lost Paradise, along with her own headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne.