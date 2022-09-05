Previously unseen footage of a famous Led Zeppelin show has been made available to watch for the first time in over 50 years.

As per Classic Rock, Led Zeppelin fan Eddie Vincent made the incredibly discovery after originally shooting the footage at the band’s Inglewood Forum concert in Los Angeles on September 4th, 1970. Vincent smuggled his parent’s Kodak Brownie camera into the venue under his jacket, such was his ambition to capture the moment.

As he revealed to Classic Rock, he had great seats “right behind the band.” “The only problem was that you couldn’t really see John because the gong was there, but he came around and chatted to us while they were doing the acoustic set,” he added.

Vincent’s footage remained unseen for decades until he took it to a video bootleg trader named, John Waters, who got it transferred into digital files. “To write ourselves into a little bit of Led Zeppelin history is an honour,” Waters told Classic Rock. “The music needs to be out there.

“I know a lot of collectors and traders that don’t give their stuff away, and that’s a shame to me. Music’s to be shared, and today you need it to get away from the crazy world. And if this film brings a lot of people happiness, hey, we did a good job.”

The footage was then sent to a French audio synchroniser – conveniently a Led Zeppelin expert – who matched the exact moments in the band’s set and matched them to their classic On Blueberry Hill bootleg, which was recorded on the same night back in 1970.

After going unseen for so long, the footage is a wonderful gift for Led Zeppelin fans around the world. You can watch the footage below, featuring the band performing songs like ‘Whole Lotta Love’, ‘Some other Guy’, and ‘Since I’ve Been Loving You’.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.