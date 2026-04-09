Rock legend Robert Plant and his band Saving Grace appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week to perform a stunning rendition of the Led Zeppelin classic, “Ramble On”.

The song, originally from the iconic band’s seminal 1969 album, Led Zeppelin II, was famously co-written by Plant and guitarist Jimmy Page. The track’s lyrics draw heavily from J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, a detail surely appreciated by noted Tolkien superfan and host, Stephen Colbert, who is currently penning a new film in the beloved franchise.

Watch the performance below.

Plant formed Saving Grace back in 2019, playing a handful of low-key shows before eventually releasing their debut album in 2025. The band made their debut as a surprise support act for Fairport Convention, playing a trio of shows at tiny, off-the-radar theatres across England. The lineup features vocalist Suzy Dian, mandolinist and guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo player and guitarist Matt Worley, and percussionist Oli Jefferson.

Plant told Rolling Stone of the LP, “It was an experiment that took me back to Physical Graffiti with Led Zeppelin when I did quite a few vocals outside. I really enjoyed the whole idea of being out there rather than in the constraints of a studio.”

He added, “It’s been pretty organic all the way through. […] Nothing was riding on it, nobody was thinking beyond maybe putting this record out. […] We’ve got a good thing going on without where there’s no huge imperatives. It’s just really nice.”