Justin Bieber and Kamilaroi rapper The Kid Laroi ushered in the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards with a performance of their hit ‘STAY.’

The duo dropped their chart-dominating single back in July. The single marked the first time an Australian artist has hit No.1 in the U.S., Sia was the last to do it with ‘Cheap Thrills,’ which peaked in August 2016.

The Kid Laroi is also the first Australian-born male solo artist to top the Hot 100 since Rick Springfield reached the summit with “Jessie’s Girl” a touch over 40 years ago.

The duo tore through a performance of the song, before Bieber segued into a rendition of his Justice single ‘Ghost.’ It marked Laroi’s VMAs debut, and the first performance from Bieber since his rendition of ‘What Do You Mean?’ at the 2015 ceremony. Check out footage of the performance below.

Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi perform first at this years VMAs! #VMAs #JustinBieber #MTV pic.twitter.com/zMuV4VJdbE
— GoreJust Goth (@gorejustgoth) September 13, 2021

Justin Bieber is up for seven VMAs nominations, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Best Pop. Whilst The Kid Laroi earned nods for Best New Artist and Push Performance of the Year for “Without You,” his breakthrough single.