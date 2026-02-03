Fans can watch the trailer for the new Mental As Anything documentary film, Live It Up: The Mental As Anything Story.

Exclusively premiering on Rolling Stone AU/NZ today, the trailer is the first glimpse of the film, which will be released in theatres next month. Watch the trailer now below.

Since coming together in 1976, Mental As Anything broken into the top 40 again and again with hits like “Live It Up,” “If You Leave Me Can I Come Too?” and “The Nips Are Getting Bigger”.

Those 50 years are the focus of the new documentary film, which is directed by award-winning writer and director Matthew Walker.

The film focuses on the band’s core lineup, which lasted 21 years, over 3000 gigs, and nine albums, through a mix of interviews with the band and their inner circle, alongside archival footage that’s never been seen by the public before.

The core lineup in question was Martin Plaza on vocals and guitar, Reg Mombassa on lead guitar and vocals, Peter O’Doherty on bass, David Twohill behind the drums, and Andrew Smith on vocals, keyboards and harmonica.

Announcing the film, Mombassa said “It’s slightly weird to think that we started the Mentals 50 years ago but that’s how time works. The film captures the humour and the energy and the art and personalities of the band members. I am grateful that I was able to be in an interesting and popular band and I feel proud of our legacy.”

O’Doherty added, “I joined the band at the age of 19 and we were grafted together like a second family. This film captures the essence of what it was like to be in an Australian band in the 70s, 80s and 90s and I’m reminded of how chaotic, creative, funny, and intense it all was.”

Walker said, “Growing up in the 80s, Mental as Anything was a part of everyday suburban life. As a kid, it seemed normal and correct that they existed, dressed in tin foil, singing unforgettable songs that made you happy.”

“Later, you realise how great those songs were and how much of an impact they had,” he continued. “This film is a celebration of the magic of The Mentals and their extraordinary story and is well overdue for the big screen.”

The film will premiere at Sydney’s Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on Tuesday, February 24th, with the band in attendance for a live Q&A, before it hits a wide theatrical release on Thursday, March 5th.