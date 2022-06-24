The Wombats decided to get timely and topical for triple j’s Like A Version with a Kate Bush cover.

The indie rock outfit boldly took on ‘Running Up That Hill’, Bush’s iconic song that’s enjoyed a massive resurgence thanks to featuring prominently in Stranger Things season four.

While not matching the haunting beauty of the original, The Wombats offered a composed and tender cover of the song. “It’s such a great song. We’re all big Kate Bush fans,” the band’s Dan Haggis revealed. “And then obviously recently it’s had a real resurgence from Stranger Things.”

Haggis also noted that they decided against giving a more faithful rendition of Bush’s song, instead going for their acoustic take. “If you’re a bit too close to it, then it sounds just like a worse version of her version,” he explained. “Which, when you’re doing a cover, is not exactly what we want to do.”

Thanks to its inclusion in Stranger Things, ‘Running Up That Hill’ has shot up the worldwide charts, hitting the top spot in the U.K. and number four in the U.S. (her first top 10 hit in the country).

Giving her first interview in a very long time, Bush discussed the unexpected resurgent interest in her music, calling it “extraordinary.” “I mean, the whole world’s gone mad,” she added comically.

To celebrate the Kate Bush revival, we compiled a list of 5 other great songs by the legendary English singer that haven’t been featured in Stranger Things. Yet.

For Like A Version, The Wombats also performed their own song, ‘This Car Drives All By Itself’, a cut from their latest album Fix Yourself, Not the World. The 2022 release reached number two on the ARIA Albums Chart and topped the U.K. Albums Chart. It was the follow-up to 2018’s Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life, a top five hit in Australia and the U.K..

Check out ‘Running Up That Hill’ (Kate Bush cover) by The Wombats:

Check out ‘This Car Drives All By Itself’ by The Wombats: