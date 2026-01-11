Yungblud delivered a moving tribute to Ozzy Osbourne during the first show of his Australian tour this weekend.

The UK singer kicked off his IDOLS tour at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Saturday night, where he gave an emotional tribute to the late metal icon before performing Black Sabbath’s “Changes”.

“This next song I want to fucking dedicate to a dear friend of mine in the sky tonight,” he said.

“Put your lights in the air. Make this room really pretty for Mr Ozzy Osbourne.”

Rolling Stone AU/NZ gave the Sydney show a four-star rating, calling it “a lesson in audience stewardship”.

“Yungblud moved fluidly between scale and closeness, repeatedly entering the crowd, locking eyes and urging fans to take care of one another (not to mention letting one Wollongong fan play guitar left-handed on stage!),” the review reads.

His affection for Australia was expressed not through generic tour platitudes, but through oddly specific touchstones: making references to Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, schooners, a professed devotion to Vegemite (“I had it on my fucking toast this morning!”), all memories that suggested familiarity rather than performance. Clearly a fan of local customs, Yungblud took part in the ultimate Aussie on-stage antic of a shoey, gulping down his drink from a Converse high top.

“Yungblud’s newfound level of artistic maturity crystallised on stage as he embodied a rockstar conscious of the space he occupies, aware that leadership, vulnerability and playfulness can coexist without cancelling each other out.”

Yungblud’s Australian tour continues in Melbourne this week.

YUNGBLUD AUSTRALIA 2026 TOUR

Tuesday, January 13th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, January 15th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Saturday, January 17th (SOLD OUT)

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, January 18th

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, January 20th (SOLD OUT)

Ice Cream Factory, Perth WA