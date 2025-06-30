Wave to Earth are set to make their Australian and New Zealand debut as part of their ‘0.03 World Tour’ this November and December.

The South Korean indie rock three-piece will perform across four major cities in the region (see full dates below).

The lineup consists of singer-songwriter Daniel Kim, drummer Dong Kyu Shin, and bassist John Cha, who have gained international recognition for their unique blend of indie with lo-fi sounds underpinned by jazz-influenced drumming. Their music is known for creating a dreamy atmosphere that evokes a distinct sense of the changing seasons.

Following their ‘all self-made’ ethos, the trio handle all aspects of their creative output themselves — from recording, mixing, and mastering their music to directing their album art, videos, and fashion.

Since their debut with the single “wave” in 2019, the band have steadily built their discography with EPs wave 0.01 and summer flows 0.02. After joining the Wavy Seoul label, they released singles “nouvelle vague” and “calla”, further developing their distinctive sound.

In April 2023, Wave to Earth released their first full-length album, 0.1 flaws and all, featuring 14 tracks that showcase their artistic evolution. The album’s standout track “bad” reached the #1 spot on Spotify’s Viral 50 – Global chart, cementing their worldwide appeal.

The band’s international presence expanded significantly in 2023 when they embarked on their inaugural North American tour. This successful tour saw them sell out over 20,000 tickets across 20 shows throughout the continent.

Tickets to the band’s Australia and New Zealand tour go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, July 8th at 9am AEST/11am NZST. The Frontier Member pre-sale begins on Thursday, July 3rd at 9am AEST/11am NZST.

Wave to Earth 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via: frontiertouring.com/wavetoearth

Runs 24 hours from: Thursday, July 3rd (9am AEST / 11am NZST)

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Tuesday, July 8th (9am AEST / 11am NZST)

Saturday, November 29th

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Tuesday, December 2nd

Forum | Melbourne, VIC

18+

ticketek.com.au

Friday, December 5th

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au