Rising Melbourne band Wayside have become the first Australian act to join Memory Music.

The label, helmed by Grammy-winning producer Will Yip (Turnstile, Title Fight, Circa Survive), has signed Aussie trio Wayside, where they’ll join the likes of Balance and Composure, The Starting Line, Turnover, and Webbed Wing.

The signing news arrives alongside new single “Invisible Strings”, the band’s first new music since their 2025 collaboration with Softcult, “Can You See It?”, which has 1.3 million streams and counting.

Yip is so excited about the signing of the band.

“Wayside are exactly the kind of band Memory Music was built for,” he says. “There’s a real honesty and weight to what they do, but also this huge sense of melody and atmosphere that makes it feel completely their own.

“When we worked on ‘Invisible Strings’, it felt like the start of a really important new chapter for them. I’m proud to welcome them into the Memory Music family and help bring this next era to life.”

Wayside lead vocalist Thomas Davenport adds: “It feels like our music finally has the right home… it feels like family.”

Of “Invisible Strings”, Davenport says their first release of 2026 is about “the internal noise that doesn’t go quiet, the constant push and pull. It’s that tension and disconnect between wanting connection and not really feeling like you deserve it, or could hold onto it anyway.”

“Invisible Strings” was recorded with Yip at his brand-new Memory Music Studios in Philadelphia last year. It’s the band’s first song written as a trio following the addition of bassist Izzy De Leon (WAAX, Thelma Plum).

“Everything about writing this track collaboratively as the three of us just felt right, and we’re so proud of the song and how Will brought it to life,” De Leon says.

Wayside’s new single arrives just in time for their debut performance at Download Festival in England this weekend, with headline shows also confirmed in Brighton, Huddersfield, and London. They will then return to the UK and Europe to join Acres on tour in October.