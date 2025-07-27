Waywards Ballroom, located above The Bank Hotel in Sydney’s Newtown, has reopened with a new program of weekly music events and more.

Live music remains central to the venue’s identity, with Friday and Saturday nights showcasing local and national talent. Upcoming acts include The Welcome Choir (Saturday, July 27th), singer-songwriter Santé Blu (Friday, August 2nd), punk trio CLAMM (Thursday, August 8th), ambient project tokyo art museum (Thursday, August 15th), and glam-punk outfit Wet Kiss (Saturday, August 31st).

Saturdays also feature Glitch, an indie dance night themed around early-2000s internet nostalgia and rave culture, with DJs playing throwback anthems until 3am.

Midweek programming includes Birdcage on Wednesdays, a long-running queer dance party with drag shows and DJ sets, and comedy nights on Tuesdays, offering a mix of stand-up and improv, including open mic slots for emerging performers.

Thursdays are focused on community and emerging talent. Monthly takeovers kick off with Awesome Black’s NAIDOC Week After After Party on Wednesday, July 31. Regular Monthly Party (Wednesday, August 28th), hosted by Sydney drag performers, and Medusa (Thursday, August 29th), a night celebrating trans and non-binary people, sex workers, and BIPOC artists, round out the month.

Waywards says the new program is about creating a space for all types of creative expression, whether it’s punk gigs, dance parties, drag shows, or open mic nights.

The venue states: “Celebrating creativity in every form, Waywards Ballroom isn’t just a venue; it’s a reflection of the community it calls home. From punk gigs to poetry slams, drag discos to indie pop nights, it’s a space built on openness, energy and expression. With a constantly evolving event offering, there really is something for everyone.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

More details and full lineups are available on the venue’s website here.

Waywards Ballroom is located above The Bank Hotel, 324 King St, Newtown.