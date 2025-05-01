Jillian Lauren’s ongoing legal situation returned to the spotlight this week.

Per Rolling Stone, the bestselling author and wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner appeared in court on Wednesday after her involvement in an LAPD shooting outside her Los Angeles home in April, which left her arm wounded, Rolling Stone has reported.

However, no charges were filed by the Los Angeles County district at the time of her court appearance with a judge instructing Lauren, 51, to return to court on May 1th3.

“The matter remains under investigation and we are working with all of the law enforcement agencies on this case, which has not been formally presented to the District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration. Ms. Shriner remains out of custody on bond. A formal case presentation is anticipated within the next week. Our office will make a filing decision shortly thereafter,” DA spokesman Greg Risling tells Rolling Stone.

The LAPD reported that they were in a neighbouring yard to Lauren carrying out a search for hit-and-run suspects who had fled the scene of a nearby collision around 3:55 p.m. on April 8th.

According to the LAPD, Lauren racked her gun and fired it during a standoff with police officers while they were carrying out the search. Footage of the standoff and subsequent gunfire was captured on body-worn cameras and Lauren’s home surveillance, released by the LAPD last week.

Nearly an hour after the shooting, Lauren left her home and was arrested without incident, police said. Lauren was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound on her arm, they said. She was then booked in absentia on suspicion of attempted murder and released on $1 million bail.

The LAPD presentation of the case, posted on YouTube, showed multiple 911 calls related to the incident. One of them came from someone inside Lauren’s home after the shooting. Investigators found a 9 mm Glock handgun and a spent shell casing from Lauren’s house, according to the LAPD.