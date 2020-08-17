Nearly 30 years on, the third film in the Bill & Ted universe is just weeks away from release, and now the soundtrack is confirmed as featuring bands including Lamb Of God and Weezer.

Bill & Ted Face The Music will see Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprise the roles they played in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991).

Mastodon recently let slip they had written a song especially for the soundtrack, but now we’ve got the full tracklisting and hoo boy it’s a doozy.

As mentioned, Lamb Of God have a song included called ‘The Death Of Us’, while there are also songs by Big Black Delta, Cold War Kids, FIDLAR, Blame My Youth and Culture Wars.

Weezer have contributed a track called ‘Beginning Of The End [Wyld Stallyns Edit]’. For the uninitiated, The Wyld Stallyns are Bill & Ted’s most excellent rock band!

‘The Beginning Of The End’ has also just dropped, with Weezer uploading a clip to their YouTube video featuring a bunch of footage from the film.

It starts off as a pretty straight rock track, but escalates into some pretty epic guitar solos that you can imagine Bill and Ted playing themselves (which they presumably will at some point during the film).

There’s even a pretty epic surprise at the end of the clip, as Reeves and Winter rock up out of nowhere!

The full track-listing and video are below.

Big Black Delta – ‘Lost in Time’ Alec Wigdahl – ‘Big Red Balloon’ Weezer – ‘Beginning of the End [Wyld Stallyns Edit]’ Cold War Kids – ‘Story of Our Lives’ Mastodon – ‘Rufus Lives’ Big Black Delta – ‘Circuits of Time’ POORSTACY – ‘Darkest Night’ Lamb Of God – ‘The Death of Us’ FIDLAR – ‘Breaker’ Culture Wars – ‘Leave Me Alone’ Blame My Youth – ‘Right Where You Belong’ Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah) – ‘Face the Music’ Wyld Stallyns – ‘That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1’

Check out ‘Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)’ by Weezer: