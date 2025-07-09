It’s been 27 long years, but Transvision Vamp are ready to return to the global stage.

Having not graced a venue overseas on a tour since a band breakup in 1992, Transvision Vamp fans have been holding out a very long time for this news. The band, founded in 1986 by Wendy James and Nick Christian Sayer, sent their debut album Pop Art to the peak at No. 4 on the UK album charts and was certified platinum in Australia.

At the height of their career, in 1989, the band spent 20 weeks in the Australian top 50 single charts and 25 in the top 100 album charts.

Lead singer Wendy James pursued a successful solo career spanning seven studio albums, including a collaboration with Elvis Costello, in the process becoming a feminist symbol for unapologetic and fearless self-expression and leadership.

Now, almost three decades since their last show, James has announced a new global tour, with headline shows booked in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia in February 2026.

Joined by the new lineup of Alex Ward (The Thurston Moore Group) on guitar, Dave Parsons (Transvision Vamp) on bass, and James Sclavunos (Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds) on drums, James promises a setlist of classics for every show — including “Baby I Don’t Care”, “I Want Your Love” and “The Only One”.

In a message to her fans, James said, ”I am so excited to be coming back to Australia to play the songs which started my whole musical journey! I remember vividly so many moments across Australia, moments of enormous success, enormous love and enormous fun. I’m bringing with me a set full of music that will thrill and musicians who will amaze!”

Transvision Vamp Australia Tour 2026

General tickets on sale Tuesday, July 15th at 9am (local)

Early bird presale on Friday, July 11th at 9am (local)

For complete tour, ticket and VIP information, visit destroyalllines.com

Thursday, February 12th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, February 14th

The Station, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Sunday, February 15th

King Street Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW

Tuesday, February 17th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, February 18th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, February 19th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, February 21st

Magnet House, Perth, WA